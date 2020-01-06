Gravestone found in Missoula rubble, posted online by veteran

A gravestone with the name "Ralph G. Griswold" was found in a pile of Missoula rubble, according to veteran's recent Facebook post.
Facebook user, David Payseno, posted the photo to a group called "U.S. Army Combat Engineers," and the post has since been shared hundreds of times.
According to the post, Payseno found the gravestone in a pile of rubble and is looking to get it back to the family it belongs to.
Montana Right Now is working to get more information on this gravestone, and who it may belong to.