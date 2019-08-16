HELENA- CNN announced that Governor Steve Bullock will participate in his first live Presidential Town Hall hosted by CNN News Day’s Alysin Camerota on Sunday, August 25th at 4:00 P.M. in Montana.
“It’s time to get money out of politics and make government work again to ensure a fair shot for every American.” says Bullock
As the only candidate who has won and governed a Trump state, Bullock is looking forward to hearing the stories of the people Washington has left behind, and finding solutions to problems Americans face every day.
Bullock has passed major policies like expanding Medicaid, making record investments in education, and protecting Montana’s environment.