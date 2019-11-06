GREAT FALLS- Get Fit Great Falls is introducing a brand new program called, “Just Add a Vegetable,” all in an effort to educate people on the importance of a balanced diet.
Rather than discouraging people to not eat certain foods like chips, they're asking you to consider adding a few more veggies to their cart.
Nutritionists recommend 3-5 servings of vegetables every day.
Without including them in your diet, experts say you’re more prone to certain diseases.
However, when it comes to actually buying the veggies, some people start to hesitate.
Some reasons for this range from the expensive prices or simply not caring for the taste of vegetables.
However, the good news is, there is a way around it.
“They'll go out and buy a whole bunch of perishable vegetables and then they go bad and that's just sort of money down the drain. So what we tell them to do, and what we're telling them to do, is buy some of the perishable vegetables; but also buy some of the ones that are less perishable that are going to last longer. And then also incorporate frozen vegetables as well so that they're able to really utilize the produce that they're purchasing,” explains Susan Cooper, a Registered Dietician.
Cooper also suggested an easy way to incorporate veggies into your diet is by simply adding them into a recipe instead of eating them on the side.
For example, try adding some spinach or tomatoes on top of your pizza instead of just plain cheese or meat.
If you missed today's event, no worries!
There will be another one at Super 1 Foods on December 4th.