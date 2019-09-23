GREAT FALLS- Hunting season is finally here and FWP is warning hunters they need to be extra cautious when it comes to gun safety.
However, their concerns aren't necessarily focused on when you're in the field.
While gun safety is always a number one priority no matter where you're at, FWP says most gun accidents in Montana happen near or in a vehicle.
In fact, you might remember Greg Trude, a former NRA instructor, who recently pleaded guilty for negligent homicide, among other charges; after his hunting partner, Eugene Walton, died from a gunshot injury last October while he was removing a loaded rifle from the backseat.
This is one reason why there's a whole section dedicated to gun safety around vehicles in the Montana State Hunter's Education course.
“When people are leaving camp or their vehicle to go hunting in the morning, adrenaline is running sky high, perhaps their not paying attention to some safety aspects. In the reverse, in the evening, coming back to camp, coming back to the vehicle, people are tired; and again, they may not be paying attention to safety,” Explains Bruce Auchly, Region 4 FWP Information Officer.
At the end of the day, it all boils down to the 4 main gun safety rules:
•Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
•Always treat a gun as if it were loaded.
•Always be sure of your target and beyond.
•Always keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire.