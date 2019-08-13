HELENA- An adult male grizzly bear was euthanized August 12th after attacking a couple of cattle near Wolf Creek about 40 miles north of Helena.
Mike Madel of Fish Wildlife and Parks said, “It’s unusual for a bear to kill a full-grown cow,” also saying that bears don’t often kill cows because they can get hurt in the process.
Madel also says that it is possible that the bear was traveling with another bear during the attacks, but they “Feel strongly,” that the bear that was captured by federal Wildlife Services was the right bear based on paw print measurements taken at the scene.