GREAT FALLS – If you’re a dairy producer who wants to apply for insurance, it’s not too late: the state Farm Service Agency announced an extension to application deadlines for its Dairy Margin Coverage program, according to a press release.
The United States Department of Agriculture will continue to accept enrollment applications through to Dec. 20 instead of Dec. 13. The “prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events” in 2019 is the main reason for extending the deadline, according to the USDA.
A June 2019 fact sheet on the program describes DMC as a voluntary risk management coverage program that offers to pay dairy producers when the difference between the national price of milk and the average cost of livestock feed falls below a certain level.
All dairy operations in the U.S. are eligible for the program as long as they meet the following requirements:
- Has history in dairy production as determined by the USDA FSA.
- Registered to take part through an FSA announced signup.
- Pays a $100 yearly administrative fee for every year they take part in the program, unless they qualify to get a waiver for “limited resource, beginning, socially disadvantaged, or veteran farmers and ranchers.”
- Selects a coverage level ranging from $4.00 to $9.50 per hundredweight in $0.50 increments.
- Selects a coverage percentage of the dairy operation’s production history ranging from 5 - 95%, in 5% increments.
DMC started in 2018 as a replacement to the Margin Protection Program for Dairy after federal lawmakers signed the Farm Bill into law that year. For more detailed information, you can visit FSA’s official website and read the June fact sheet below: