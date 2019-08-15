GREAT FALLS- Max Cederberg of Turner and Llew Jones of Conrad were both appointed to the Montana Wheat and Barley board by Governor Bullock this week.
The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee is a self-help market program that is producer funded and directed. Its mission is to benefit Montana’s wheat and barley industries through research. Decisions on what to research and use of the committee’s funds are determined by a seven-director board appointed by the governor.
Max Cederberg is one of the two new faces on the board and will serve as the District 2 producer-director, replacing Randy Hinebauch of Chinook, who served for the board for nine years. Max grows a variety of small grains and pulse crops on his farm, and manages both conventional and organic operations.
Max will bring a unique and diverse perspective to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, and be a valuable asset in helping to develop new key markets. Max is involved with the local fire department, Turner Store Board and is a former member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He has served as the Northern Ag Research Station Chairman, and in 2015 Max was named the Montana State University Ag Leader of the Year.
Llew will be representing District 3, taking over for Chris Kolstad of Ledger, who also served for nine years. Llew grows wheat, hay and barley and raises cattle and sheep on his farm near Conrad. He looks forward to working with fellow producers to promote Montana’s agriculture industry around the globe, and to give back to the industry that has given him so much opportunity.
Llew has served the state of Montana as both a State Senator and a Representative. In the past Llew has served as the Conrad Chamber President, a member of Farm Bureau and Grain Growers, President of the Pondera Coalition or Progress, Director of the Pondera Port Authority, and City Alderman. Llew has also been awarded the Chamber Champion of Business Award, the Farm Bureau Golden Windmill Award, and the Montana Rural Education Association Legislative Leadership Award.