GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Works will be closing a portion of Fox Farm Road in order to complete a water main project.
“Detours are somewhat difficult in that area because of a lack of North and South roadways, so we'll be going up 25th Avenue Southwest and back on Park Garden road will be the main detour route,” explains Jim Rearden, the Great Falls Public Works Director.
Flood Road and Marketplace would also be a good alternate route.
The construction project will start Monday, August 12th, and last for 2 weeks.
While the timing might not be ideal, contractors are in a rush to get everything done.
“Part of the project is to get that done before school starts at meadowlark school on August 28th,” explains Rearden.
However, even without kids trying to get to school, people already know the headache that lies ahead.
“It's going to be an inconvenience obviously for some people; going up Park Garden and going out on the interstate. It's going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for sure. Time wise, a lot of people go back and forth to work here,” says Karl Buhr, a Great Falls community member.
Public Works understands the frustration behind the construction, but says it's nothing short of a necessity.
“Ultimately, the water main crossing will provide much more stability and strength in our water system,” explains Rearden.
In fact, the water main project has been in the works since 2006, with the city slowly saving money in order to complete the $5.3 million dollar project.
“That's being funded out of our water capital fund. The rates that people pay for their water is what's funding this project,” further explains Rearden.
At the end of the day, Rearden is simply asking for everyone's patience.
“It's not an easy transition and detour, but we would appreciate everybody's patience with that,” says Rearden.