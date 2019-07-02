MONTANA – The Fourth of July is just a couple of days away, and cities across the Treasure State are preparing for the festivities ahead.
Street parades and fireworks are only some of the things you can expect in the coming week, but you can find a more specific event list below if you’re figuring out which one(s) to go to in Central Montana:
- Black Eagle
- Parade
- Will start at Black Eagle Country Club at 11:00 AM.
- Heads down Smelter Avenue towards the Black Eagle Community Center.
- 4TH of July Fireworks Show Celebration
- Begins at 6:00 PM.
- Will take place at the Black Eagle Community Center
- Black Eagle Community Center VFW Post 4669
2332 Smelter Ave NE,
Black Eagle, Montana 59414,
Black Eagle, United States
- In addition to live music and food, you can also feel free to light off some of your own fireworks too at the event.
- Parade
- Great Falls
- 4th of July Parade
- Begins at 11:00 AM.
- Route runs from Park Drive along 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue and then heads west to Park Drive and ends in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center).
- City officials ask residents not to park their vehicles along the parade route.
- Patriotic Summer Celebration – By the Great Falls Municipal Band
- Doors will open at 5:30 PM in the Mansfield Convention Center.
- Will feature pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda’s Studio Center at 5:45 PM.
- Concert will begin at 7:00 PM with patriotic music selections and marches.
- Fireworks Display
- Begins at 10:00 PM at Elk’s-Riverside and Recreation Foundation.
- West Bank Park will be closed all day to set up for the show.
- Handicap parking will be available in the Farmers Union Building parking lot on the north side of Central Avenue West and River Drive. You can drive through Central Avenue West and River Drive to reach the parking lot.
- 4th of July Parade
- Lincoln
- Redneck Olympics
- Takes place July 4.
- Features fun games throughout town with prizes to win. All entry fees go to a the city’s scholarship fund.
- 67th Annual Parade
- Starts 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6.
- Begins on 1st Avenue and heads down Highway 200, before ending at Hooper Park.
- Rodeo
- Starts 1:00 PM on July 6 and 7.
- Provides an opportunity for young cowboys to build their skills and for more experienced riders to get a few extra rides during the “Cowboy Christmas” season.
- Kids can enjoy a greased pig chase, a boot race and a chicken chase, while brave adults can enter the Ring of Fire in a faceoff against a loose bull.
- Fireworks
- Best viewed near Hooper Park.
- Residents and visitors are asked not to park on the north side of Highway 200 along the football field fence. Anyone caught doing so will be ticketed as a result.
- Choteau
- Annual Independence Day Celebration
- July 3
- Soroptimist Summer Festival 10am to 6pm @ Choteau Park
- Community Band Performance at Noon @ Choteau Park Pavilion
- Got Grit? Obstacle Course 11am – 2pm registration, 3pm race @ Choteau Park
- Chamber 4th Annual Brewfest 3pm to 7pm @ Pavilion with live music from The Henge
- 221 Productions Live Music with Tim Montana and special guest El Wencho @ Rodeo Grounds, gate at 6pm, event 7pm
- Choteau American Legion Post 6 Street Dance 9pm @ the Legion
- July 4
- Rodeo Slack begins 8am @ Rodeo Grounds
- Let Freedom Run Race 7:45am @ Choteau High School
- Bright Eyes Bake Sale @ Main Street during the parade
- Choteau 4th of July Parade – lineup 9am, parade at 10am @ Main Ave N
- Choteau Chamber Annual Pitchfork Fondue 11am – 1pm @ Pavilion
- Independence Day Rodeo 2p @ Rodeo Grounds
- 2018 Choteau Independence Day Fireworks Dusk @ Airport Hill
- July 3
