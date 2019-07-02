Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A THUNDERSTORM JUST SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT HAS PRODUCED A CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING 6 MILES AWAY AND WILL BRING THE THREAT FOR LIGHTNING UNTIL AROUND 2:30 PM. ADDITIONAL STORMS ARE LIKELY DURING THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.