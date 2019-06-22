HELENA - A former women’s golf coach has filed a lawsuit against Carroll College for alleged wrongful termination.
Court documents show that the college terminated Bennett K. Macintyre's from his position after he reported gender decimation. Macintyre’s allegations against the school include the institution not giving an equal amount of opportunities for scholarship funding, participation and coaching, according to the documents.
Furthermore, the former coach, who was with the school since July of 2006, accuses the college of violating Title IX. Under the federal law, schools must provide equal opportunities to both men and woman’s athletic programs.
The situation has placed the Helena community on edge. Katherine Williams, a woman who lives in the area, says she's concerned.
“There's such a discrepancy in the amount of attention women athletes are given and the amount of funding often, and we do have laws in place that are suppose to correct this,” Williams said. “Yet, they're still not always being followed, and when someone draws attention to it, they end up getting fired and that's just not fair or right.”
So how does Title IX work and who does it apply to? Well, it applies to almost everybody on a campus with scholarship programs.
The Education of Amendments Act in 1972 established the Title IX clause. Under the law, education-based programs or activities that receive financial assistance can't deny participation, benefits or discriminate anyone on the basis of sex.
As a result, this rule applies to students who participate in sports and programs that offer scholarship programs. But it's not just limited to athletics, as it pretty much includes every aspect of education. This covers everything from counseling, to health and even insurance benefits.
The best way to know if your school is compliant with Title IX? The NCAA recommends just asking someone from athletics or counseling to find out.
ABC FOX Montana News did reach out to Carroll College about the federal complaint, as well as the school’s athletic director, but has not heard anything back as of the writing of this article.