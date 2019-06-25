HELENA – Love the outdoors but worried you might run into a bear? An upcoming program from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants to teach you how to avoid and prepare for encounters with the furry animal.
In a collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, F.W.P. will have Bear Education Specialist Sara Sylte at Montana WILD on July 18. Sylte will talk about safety products you can use, and how to properly store items that could potentially attract bears on public lands and at home.
Additionally, the lesson also features hands-on instructions on how to use bear spray.
The walk-in program is free, and will take place from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. You can find the Montana WILD Education Center at 2668 Broadwater Avenue, next to Spring Meadow Lake State Park off Highway 12 West.
For more information, you can visit Montana WILD’s official site or call the center at (406) 444-9944.