GREAT FALLS- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host two open houses in region 4 this month to take public comments on proposed fishing regulations on March 1st, 2020.
The first open house will be August 20th starting at 7:00 P.M. at 4600 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls.
The second will take place August 22nd starting at 7:00 P.M. at the Lewistown Public Library at 701 W. Main Street.
Some of the proposals for Region 4 are:
- Changing the walleye limit in the Missouri River, from Holter Dam to Cascade Bridge, from no limit, to 20 daily and 40 in possession, similar to the current walleye regulation for Canyon Ferry Reservoir
- Allowing spearing for northern Pike through the ice in Canyon Ferry Reservoir as spearing is not currently allowed
- Seasonally closing certain Smith River tributaries to fishing to protect spawning Trout. Parts of Sheep, Rock, Tenderfoot, and Hound creeks would be open third Saturday in May to November 30
- Change the tiger Muskie limit in Ackley Lake from one daily, in possession and must be over 40 inches, to two daily, four in possession and must be over 36 inches
- Change the regulations in Big Spring Creek and the East Fork of Big Spring Creek near Lewistown from catch and release; Allowing anglers to keep the amount allowed for the Central Fishing District
- Reduce the possession number of Catfish in the Central Fishing District from 20 to 10. Also proposed is to remove the exceptions to the Central Fishing District rules for sauger/Walleye and Catfish in the Musselshell River
Last spring, FWP conducted an online survey that contained ideas and proposals that the department was considering for regulation changes. FWP also met with angling and recreational groups across Montana to discuss fishing regulations. Many of the regulations that were considered last spring have been modified for the tentative regulation proposals based on the public’s remarks.
You can submit your input via email at FWPregs20@mt.gov , via mail to Fishing Regulations, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620, or through a survey link available starting Monday, August 19th.
FWP is accepting public comment through September 15th.