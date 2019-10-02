"I believe they need to have a reason to stop you, not just because you speak Spanish."
That was Ana Suda. She used to live in Havre, before she and her friend Martha Hernandez, were questioned by a US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) agent for speaking Spanish at a gas station. The two are now suing, but the CBP wants it dismissed.
Over a year later, lawyers representing both the CBP and the women argued in a hearing Wednesday to dismiss or approve the suit, which seeks to permanently block the agency from detaining people on the basis of race, accent or language.
Attorney Chad Spraker, who spoke for CBP, argued that the lawsuit didn't represent a group of people, since it doesn't refer to other incidents aside from the gas stop arrest last year.
Spraker also told the judge that the women's fear of similar arrests in the future doesn't reach the standard needed for "substantial immediate injury."
Spraker had to leave immediately after the hearing, and wasn't able to talk on-the-record, but ABC FOX Montana was able to hear from ACLU Legal Director Alex Rate. Rate, who argued on the women's behalf, said he disagrees with the CBP’s claims.
"I think it's fair to say that [CBP] has an oversized presence in Havre and in small rural towns in Montana within the Havre sector,” Rate said. “So the likelihood that somebody who is of Latinx descent will run into federal immigration authorities is really high."
Rate argued that CBP's request to dismiss the suit was premature, a0nd that the agency's policies had a pattern of targeting certain groups based on race and language.
Currently, the judge is thinking over the arguments before coming to a decision. While there's no specific timeline on that for now, an order from the judge will become available online once it's announced.