GREAT FALLS - The FBI, police and detectives are investigating a triple murder that unfolded inside a Great Falls casino.
The three bodies were found early Tuesday morning. The suspect was later killed in a separate encounter with police. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims. They also have not released whether this was a targeted or random attack.
The bodies were found inside Emerald Casino on 1701 10th Avenue South around 2 a.m. Tuesday. A fourth victim was found a short time later at Benefis Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
At about 5:45 a.m. police found the suspect near 26th Street and 7th Ave. South. Shots were fired and the suspect was "fatally wounded."
Police say there is no longer a danger to the public.
As of Wednesday morning, there is still a police presence at the casino.
The Mobil gas station, as well as Carriage Trade Cleaners next to the Emerald City Casino are open.
Police say they will remain on scene for several days as this is a "complex investigation." They are asking people to stay away from the area.
Two lanes are now open on 10 Ave. South and police have made the crime scene smaller. Keith's Country Store is back open.
Lincoln Elementary School had been closed for the day Tuesday, due to the active scene. All activities for the school were canceled. School will continue as normal starting Wednesday.
Drivers in the area are asked to use an alternate route and delays are expected. Authorities are directing traffic.