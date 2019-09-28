WOODS BAY – Several fallen trees on Flathead Lake’s eastern shore on Saturday blocked roads and caused damage to homes and utilities in the area, according to a local fire department.
In a Facebook post, the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department writes that it responded to trees that fell on power lines, houses and across roads, highways and driveways. Areas affected include those from mile marker 6.5 up to Woods Bay, and as a result, homeowners in the region may experience power outages that could last up to and over 10 hours before it’s fully restored.
In the meantime, the department encourages you to only travel in the area if you absolutely have to.
If you live in any of the areas impacted and need shelter, you can reach out to the Finely Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department’s official Facebook page, or call dispatch at (406) 883-7301.