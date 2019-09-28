Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS AT THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... LONG DURATION EAST WIND EVENT. EAST WINDS WILL DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT, WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH POSSIBLE. WINDS WILL INCREASE FURTHER MID MORNING SATURDAY, WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MUCH OF SATURDAY, AND POSSIBLY WELL INTO SATURDAY NIGHT.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. WIND GUST TO 35 MPH IN FAVORED WINDY LOCATIONS SUCH AS THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO A COMBINATION OF HEAVY, WET SNOWFALL AND WIND CAUSING TREE DAMAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&