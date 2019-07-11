GREAT FALLS- The F-22 Raptor demonstration team is in town for the first ever Malmstrom Air Force Base Air Show.
However, they didn't want to limit their time to just the base.
That's why they made a stop at Benefis hospital earlier today, to say hi to the kids.
As much as the Raptors love being in the sky, their hearts are here on the ground.
Every city the team tours, they make sure to meet as many people as possible.
In fact, early this year they were visiting St. Jude's in Spokane, Washington.
While today's visit at Benefis was a short one, the Raptors made the day for a young boy who loves nothing more than planes and aviation.
“Being able to walk into his room and teach him a little bit about the F-22 demo team and what we do, you know, put a smile on our faces as well as his as well. And that was a powerful thing for us to experience. We love those opportunities and cherish them. So seeing that, seeing his reaction, kind of makes it all worth it. You know, everything we had to do to get to the Air Force and the stage we're at, it's just pretty special to be able to talk to kids who kind of remind us where we were at when we were there age,” explains 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm, the Public Relations officer for the F-22 Raptors Demonstration Team.
The F-22 Raptors will be performing this weekend around 2:30p.m on both Saturday and Sunday at the Mission over Malmstrom event.
If you're able to make the show, the Raptors will have a tent set up and are looking forward to meeting the Great Falls community.