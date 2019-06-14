WEST GLACIER – If you’re planning for a weekend in the park, you can expect a bit of traffic slowdown in the area due to recreationalists travelling on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to a release from Glacier National Park.
Officials with GNP say they expect more crowds to visit as the weather warms up over the weekend. If there’s a significant number of people, park crews may put up traffic control in unexpected locations to maintain visitor safety.
The increase in visitors isn’t uncommon this time of year, as more and more people visit the parks throughout June, according to GNP. Another area with a rise in crowds is Bowman Lake; its parking lot filled up often this past week, which resulted in occasional traffic restrictions to the North Fork areas to prevent gridlock.
While you should still prepare for bear encounters and unexpected weather conditions, GNP asks visitors to plan ahead and have a backup plan in case they come across a full parking lot in the parks. You can check out the park’s Recreation Access Display for the latest conditions.