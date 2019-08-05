UPDATE: According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the Flesher Acres area located on the east side of Flesher Pass.
HELENA- The Almas Northern Rockies Incident Management Team is reporting another wildfire 1-2 miles northwest of the Black Diamond Fire outside of Helena.
The Horsefly Fire has grown to over 100 acres in size and containment is unknown at this time.
Resources are on the way and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has been notified.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.