GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Those living in the Vineyard Road area Northwest of Great Falls now have the all clear, after a small grass fire broke out.
It started on Tuesday. Authorities said the fire has been contained and evacuation orders were lifted. It’s still unclear how the fire started or how much acreage burned as it’s still under investigation. Multiple agencies responded.
For many people living in the Vineyard Road area, they may remember the fire that sparked in the same vicinity back in July 2016. That fire burned over 15,000 acres. One of the big problems was how dry things were that summer. The fire reignited a few days after it originally started causing more problems.