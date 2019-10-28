GREAT FALLS- Today's snow storm has caused dozens of crashes across Cascade County, forcing delays and even partial road closures in some areas.
Since early this morning, road crews and first response crews have been working non-stop to make sure you stay safe.
In fact, local EMS was prepared for the extra work by staffing an additional 2 teams at the station.
Each ambulance is also fully stocked and built with equipment designed to withstand the cold.
However, even with this kind of advanced technology, one of the most difficult parts about EMS in the winter is getting patients out of their home, which is why they’re asking for your help.
“If folks can have walkways and sidewalks and entryways into their homes cleared ahead of time, that's extremely helpful to us. And then we can get into their house a little bit quicker and more safely; and get them out and to the hospital where they belong,” explains Justin Grohs, the General Manager for Great Falls EMS.
With cold and wet conditions like we're seeing today, crews are forced to take things slower; which means it takes longer to get to and from calls.
At the end of the day, any time that can be spared could potentially save a life.