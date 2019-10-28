GREAT FALLS- Emergency services and road crews have been extremely busy throughout the day, responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs throughout the state.
Now, first response teams are asking for your help; especially when it comes to vehicle crashes.
The best thing you can do in that situation is safely pull over behind the crash, turn on your emergency lights, and call 9-1-1.
When you're talking to a dispatcher, you need to be as specific as possible.
You'll want to be telling them where the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, which side of the street it's on, how the crash happened, etc.
From here, it's kind of up to you on what comes next.
For example, you can stay in the vehicle with your emergency flashers on to help with traffic flow and visibility; or if you have first-aid training, you can check on any victims.
However, your safety always needs to come first.
“One would need to be extremely careful that as a bystander or first-aid person, that you don't also get hurt; because then the number of patients has increased and you can really no longer help,” explains Justin Grohs, the General Manager for Great Falls EMS.
On days like today, first response teams get about 10% more calls than usual, so it's important to not add to those numbers if possible.
In addition to this, if you see those red and blue lights flashing behind you, move to the farthest right lane of traffic as quickly and safely as possible.