GREAT FALLS- The Polar Plunge is an annual event many look forward to, designed to help raise money for Special Olympics.
However, for Nicole Hilbig, it means a little more.
Nicole is an 8th grade student at East Middle School with a passion to help support the dreams and goals of those in Special-Ed.
She participates in the Special Olympic Summer Games, is a student aid in the Special-Ed room at her school, and is a Unified Partner for Special Olympics basketball.
After hearing about the Polar Plunge last year from some friends, Nicole decided she wanted to try it; raising $600.
At the end of the day, she says it's all about giving back.
“With polar plunge, probably knowing where the money went to; and then with Special Olympics as a whole, being able to be around the athletes and just people in general,” explains Hilbig.
This year, Nicole decided to more than double her goal to $2,000.
As of right now, she is already halfway to her goal.
All of the money raised will stay right here in town and be donated to the Lions Special-Ed team here in Great Falls.
If you’d like to donate to Nicole, click here.
Or, you can reach out to her mother Destri at (406)- 799-7246.