GREAT FALLS- The early snowfall has caused a lot of problems across the treasure state; ranging from power outages and property damage to road closures and crashes.
Now, the city of Great Falls is saying the early winter has pushed some of their construction projects back as well.
While less traffic delays might sound nice, the fact we aren’t seeing any road construction right now means some streets in Great Falls will be a little harder on your vehicle over the next few months.
“Normally this time of year we'd still be doing some mill and overlay and patching work on the streets, so we've had to pull off of that. The temperatures have affected that, plus obviously the snow,” explains Jim Rearden, Director of Public Works.
Overall, the city completed construction on about 100 streets this summer; which is 20 to 30 less than what they wanted.
“There's deterioration in certain areas, so there are some areas we had hoped to get to and so yeah...they might be not in the best condition for another year,” explains Rearden.
Unfortunately, road construction isn't the only city project affected by the early snowfall.
“Some of our water main crossing work, it's caused a little bit of a delay in those,” says Rearden.
However, the early start to this year's winter isn't the only thing to blame when it comes to delays in construction projects.
“Part of that is because of a really late spring coming and then now we got an early fall so it kind of bit us on both ends,” further explains Rearden.
Regardless of what Mother Nature has in store, the Public Works Department is determined to see these projects and others get completed. Even if it means they have to wait.
“Well hopefully we can make up those short falls next year and be able to give us a long window of work time next year for the summer time work,” says Rearden.
For now though, the Public Works Department will be watching the forecast pretty closely just to see if we can get a big enough break to catch up on some of those projects.