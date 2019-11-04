GREAT FALLS- The city's snow plows have been out a little sooner this year because of the early snowfall.
However, streets and neighborhoods aren't the only areas that have needed to be cleared of snow.
For the Great Falls International Airport, cleared runways are just as important as cleared roadways.
With the kind of early storms we’ve been seeing, things are a little more difficult on the tarmac.
The wet and heavy snow is a lot harder to clear and makes it much more difficult to de-ice some of the planes.
Plus, it puts a strain on crews to work longer hours in harsher conditions.
Overall, the early winter can be a little pricey; however, the Great Falls International Airport was prepared for something just like this.
“What we'll see is how long the winter lasts. As we get into February and March, we'll see if we're still getting a lot of storms and that's when we'll run into budget issues. Right now we're kind of in the new part of the snow year, we have all of our funds in front of us; so our overtime budget's hanging in there, all of diesel budget, that kind of thing is hanging in there,” explains John Faulkner, Director of the Great Falls International Airport.
The airport's new budget season starts July 1st, so everything is easily accessible right now.
From here, the airport will continue to closely monitor any snow storms they might need to prepare for, all in an effort to make sure you're able to get to your destination safely.