GREAT FALLS- The Electric City is slowly growing, but in an effort to speed things up, the Great Falls Development Authority launched a Downtown Visioning Project; and is asking for your input on what changes should be made.
The project will be looking at re-vamping 3 different areas of downtown that could potentially draw private investors and businesses.
Those areas include the 500 block of Central, the 200 block of 1st Avenue South, and the 1st Block North of Central Avenue near the Kellergeist.
However, this project is just the beginning.
“We've got some pretty exciting momentum going on downtown. We want to keep that momentum going and step it up to the next level,” explains Brett Doney, President/CEO of the Great Falls Development Authority.
If you're interested in joining the conversation, GFDA will be having two separate meetings tomorrow night at 4p.m and 7 p.m in the Missouri Room at the Civic Center.