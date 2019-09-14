GREAT FALLS - If you're an entrepreneur who's handy with technology, you might be in luck. A state department program is accepting proposals for potential electric car charging stations that could be installed as soon as next year.
At the moment, stations like those from Tesla only charge specific branded vehicles, but according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ), we could see more options for electric vehicle owners across the state under its recently launched program.
Possible installation locations include businesses, workplaces and tourist destinations just to name a few, and proposed stations would fully charge your car in roughly four hours.
State funding for the project comes from a 2016 legal settlement against Volkswagen and other car manufacturing companies that used computer chip devices built to mislead car emission tests.
And when it comes to the DEQ, Energy Resource Professional Kyla Maki said their support for increased use of electric vehicles helps their primary goal of improving air quality in Montanan communities.
Additionally, Maki said a lack of stations is generally a barrier to many would-be electric vehicle owners, something DEQ will strive to change in the coming years.
$300,000 for possible charging sites is available from September through to August 2020, with a maximum $8,500 award for every dual-port station, though applicants do need to match any funds they receive.
DEQ is accepting and reviewing applications through several rounds, with the first deadline slated for Oct. 4. You can find application forms online at the DEQ Montana Energy Office Website. For more information on the program, you can reach out to Maki at (406) 444-6478 or by email at kmaki@mt.gov.