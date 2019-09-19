GREAT FALLS- It's not too often we get a chance to see the night sky up close and personal.
However, an event in Great Falls is going to give you and your kids the opportunity to do just that.
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is hosting their 15th annual Star Extravaganza event Friday night, giving you and your kids the opportunity to see the stars and planets through high grade telescopes.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will last until about 10 p.m.
Several telescopes will be available to look through (weather permitting), along with snacks, activities, and a movie about space and dark skies.
Kids 18 and younger can also enter to win a telescope.
The drawing will be at 8:30 p.m and you have to be there to claim the prize.
There will also be a presentation from Castle about light pollution not only affecting the stars, but you and your family as well.
And the best part is… it's all free.
However, underneath all the fun and games is a hidden message for kids.
“They spend so much time with technologies; they don't look up at the sky anymore… and to see something with your eyes, to see the moon, to see the craters on the moon, to see Jupiter and the moons around Jupiter; to see a star cluster with your own eye. For them to see that is so exciting,” explains Joey Castle, a member of the Central Montana Astronomical Society.
The event usually gathers hundreds of people and is a great opportunity to learn more about space and everything beyond it.