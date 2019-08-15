GREAT FALLS- In today's community spotlight, Eagle Scout Bob Stubbs joined us in the studio to talk about the 14th annual Eagle Scout reception dinner.
The event will be held at the Boy Scout's of America Office in Great Falls on August 16, from 5-7p.m.
The event is completely free and is excluded to any and all Eagle Scouts.
According to Stubbs, Eagle Scouts from travel from across the state to attend the dinner.
Overall, the event will allow Eagle Scouts to network with one another, as well as greet old friends and provide the opportunity to make new ones.