GREAT FALLS – Friday marked a heartbreaking 24 hours since KFBB first learned about the tragic death of Lieutenant Colonel Ian McBeth.
Colonel McBeth, assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing at the Montana Air National Guard, was the pilot of the C-130 that crashed in Australia Thursday while trying to fight bush fires.
The way C-130’s are built typically allows such planes to have enough space for a fire truck. It was this plane type that crashed after losing contact with ground control, but the cause is currently unknown. Between McBeth and two other airmen on board, all three had thousands of hours in experience when it came to flying C-130s.
Shortly after the crash, Coulson, the company behind the plane, released the following statement:
“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of our fallen heroes.”
The latest incident marks the second C-130 crash since 2012, which involved a joint defense department forest service plane, according to Reuters. The crash six years ago was reportedly due to weather conditions of the time.
Investigators are reportedly working through the crash site, hoping to recover Colonel McBeth’s body, and those of two other men on board who have since been identified.
One of them is First Officer Paul Hudson. He was 42-years-old and lived in Arizona. He spent 20 years in the Marine Corps, and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He is survived by his wife.
Joining McBeth and Hudson was Flight Engineer Rick Demorgan Jr, who was 43-years-old. Demorgan Jr. had nearly 2,000 hours in a combat environment, and 4,000 hours as a flight engineer. He was from Florida, and is survived by his two children.
And just hours after hearing about the tragic incident, friends and family gathered at the McBeth family home in Great Falls to show their respects and give their support.
While the past day was surreal for everyone involved, for Colonel McBeth's daughter Abi, processing the loss of her father comes with memories she'll treasure for a lifetime.
“My dad was a very, like, just [a] fun person,” said the high school senior, as she described her dad’s personality.
When Colonel Mcbeth wasn't flying and fighting fires, he was spending the majority of his time with family.
“We went hiking a lot, we walked our dogs, we really enjoyed skiing together. We had this ski trailer and he'd take me skiing when i was like three, and it was pretty funny because he'd like to tip it on the side just to make me scream,” said Abi, laughing gently at the memory.
Playing pranks and making jokes was something Colonel McBeth was good at, but on a recent trip to the Grand Canyon, Abi finally got the chance to give him a dose of his own medicine.
“My aunt had these like organic macaroons and it was lavender and lemon, and I took a bite out of it and I was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever!' So my dad, I gave him [a macaroon] and he put it whole in his mouth, and the look on his face, he spit it out and he's like, 'Did you just feed me soap?' That's really one of my best memories,” said Abi.
Surrounded by friends and family, Abi shared some pictures of her and her dad. Even if it was just for a split second, the collections of photos brought her to brief bouts of joy, as she thought back on her time with him.
“As a father he was super supporting. He always made sure that my homework was done,” said Abi. “He always wanted me to do the best that i possibly could in school and have as many opportunities as I could.”
And it's that support that Abi wants to share with everyone.
“I just want everyone to see how like wonderful he was as a person. I know everyone calls him a hero, but just overall with his family and everything, I just want everyone to realize that he was all around just a wonderful person… and how missed he will be. He was always so loving and caring,” said the high school senior. “I hope everyone realizes that anything can happen. Just cherish the memories you have with the people that you love. I never though t this would happen, but… just cherish everyone.”
Colonel McBeth's legacy may continue living through his daughter. Abi said me she's already going through pilot training, as she strives to eventually fill her dad's shoes and become a pilot of her own.
In the meantime, Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags to be flown at half mass statewide Saturday to honor Colonel McBeth. In a statement sent to KFBB, the governor said, “Ian took his call of duty even further to help those in need across the world, and we will always be grateful for Ian's service.”