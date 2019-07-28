GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office lead a human trafficking operation this weekend that involved several agencies.
Law enforcement arrested five people across Cascade County for prostitution charges during the two day operation. They include:
- Terry Francis McCann, 41
- Paul George Waldner, 48
- David Komesu Javner, 28
- Kurt Alan Anderson, 50
- Mark William Brothers, 59
Detectives are now following up on several leads they’ve found from the operation, including an issued search warrant at the Touch of Class Massage Parlor in Great Falls. An investigation into the business is currently underway.
Other agencies that took part include the Great Falls Police Department, the County Attorney’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Justice (DOJ), the Department of Homeland Security and the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force
Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion, who watched over the operation, said in a statement:
“The Montana Department of Justice is pleased to support local law enforcement agencies with these kinds of operations. We are grateful to legislators who worked during this past session to provide dedicated funding for local agencies and support staff at our Division of Criminal Investigation to assist and coordinate on human trafficking cases in local communities. This is the first time the funding has been used and we are pleased with the multi-agency collaboration and success of this weekend’s operation.”