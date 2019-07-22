GREAT FALLS- Around 11:30a.m on Saturday, July 20th Procasius Loftin went to the Great Falls Police Dept and shattered a window into a secure room.
He then grabbed a box of DVD sleeves that was valued at less than $1500 and left.
Loftin came back again and placed the box on the counter and proceeded to leave.
Around 3p.m, Loftin came back once again and admitted to shattering the window and stealing the box from the station.
"I'm sorry for breaking the window and I will pay to fix it," said Loftin.
Loftin has 2 prior convictions for misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
As for right now, the State has requested Loftin be released on his own recognizance.