HELENA- Florence Crittendon is set to showcase several bras this week in an effort to raise funds for the center.
The Support Our Girls event is in its ninth year and continues to provide funding to the organization.
The event’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps, says, “this event continues to grow and really be one of the best fundraising efforts of the year. With this event we really like to highlight the village it takes each of us to raise happy, healthy children.”
The event is sponsored by Crafted Aesthetics and Wellness and the theme behind this year’s event is a classy night out, an auction will be hosted by Shane Larson and is featuring 8 locally designed and decorated bras which come with a package of certificates and experiences.
Some of the included prizes include handmade matching mother/daughter dresses, a wine fridge, a painting by local artists Simone Wilkinson, and even some gift cards for local businesses.
It’s not bras on display, Support Our Girls also features designer handbags, both new and gently used, and will special feature some COACH handbags.
Florence Crittenton supports and provides service to families with young children such as residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and childcare programs for children 0 to 5.
Florence Crittenton’s 9th annual Support Our Girls event will be held Thursday August 15th at the Atrium at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. tickets will be available at www.florencecrittenton.org or by phone at 406-442-6950 extension 204, ticket will be $50 each or $450 for a table of 10 and include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.