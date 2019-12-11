SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating 54-year-old Margaret A. Cox.
Her family reported Cox as missing on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at approximately 12:15 a.m. She was last seen two hours earlier at her residence located in the 3100 block of W. Montgomery Road, north of Deer Park.
Her family reports she is mentally delayed and operates at a juvenile level. Cox has wandered away in the past and wanted to go to Spokane earlier in the evening, but it is not known if that is where she may have gone. Cox is known to wander around on foot, talk to random strangers, and obtain rides from them.
She was last seen wearing a black vest and jean jacket, jeans, and shoes. She is described as a white female, 5’08”, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not have a cell phone or money.
If you have seen Margaret A. Cox or know of her location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference # 10174096.