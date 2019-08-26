GREAT FALLS- This would be the 15th year of the Applestem Corn Maize, but after last year's harsh winter, things took an unexpected turn.
At this point in the year, the corn should be around 4 feet tall.
However, the corn didn't even have a chance to get more than 3 inches tall.
“Everything is just a month behind and now we're running out of growing days and we can't get caught up,” explains Loni Blackman, the Marketing Director for Applestem Corn Maize.
However, it wasn't just the winter itself that made planting crops difficult. It's what was left behind.
“The snow was so deep, we were in snow shoes to get around. We weren't able to actually get in the field until June; and normally, we would be in the field at least by mid-May,” says Blackman.
In fact, the corn wasn't even planted until July 4th, nearly 2 months later than it should've been.
However, the late start wasn't the only problem.
“Then we found out when the corn didn't come up, we had bad corn and we had planted some bad seed. And what corn did come up, the geese ate,” says Blackman.
While the corn maze plays an important role in their livelihood, Loni says they were prepared for something just like this.
“To be successful in agriculture, you shouldn't in essence be married to one thing, you need to be diversified,” explains Blackman.
As a result, they decided to plant triticale, a mix between wheat and rye, as well as sorghum, a type of cereal grain.
“Because we have our sheep, this will now become winter feed for them,” explains Blackman.
Despite the small set back, Loni and her family are using this as a learning opportunity and already have their eyes set on next year.
“A lot of the prep work has been done, so we know for next year, we will be able to plant earlier and we'll plant millet with the corn, because for some reason, geese don't like millet,” says Blackman.
Next year, you can expect the same corn maize you've grown to love, but this time, at their new location in Craig.
Plus, with the extra space at their new location, you can possibly expect some extra festivals as well.