GREAT FALLS - When you think of blood donations, doctors and needles often come to mind, but volunteer drivers also play an important part in the process for Montana’s American Red Cross.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for their health. That fact, combined with blood and plasma’s limited shelf-life, can make blood donations a race against the clock, something that volunteers can make a huge difference in.
Every year, volunteer drivers help transport dozens of donations from blood drives across Montana. They often drive under deadlines of 24 to 30 hours to get them to the only blood testing lab in Great Falls, where scientists make sure they’re safe for use in hospitals.
“These volunteers are very important to us,” said Matt Ochsner, the regional communications director with the American Red Cross in Montana and Idaho. “They’re basically the key link between the donated blood products and the people, like cancer patients or burn victims that depend on that blood.”
As of the writing of this article, 40 volunteers help drive blood units statewide, with 17 based in Great Falls. Ochsner said the American Red Cross is looking for 20 more, with eight open spots alone in Cascade County.
Ochsner said the program offers specific training for any volunteers who apply. To qualify for the role, all you need to have is a valid driver’s license, and the willingness to occasionally lift about 30 to 50 pounds.
If you’d like to sign up or learn more, you can visit the American Red Cross’ official volunteer page or call 800-ARC-MONT (800-272-6668).