AMBER ALERT: Search for 7-year-old Montana boy of believed to be in danger

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AMBER ALERT.... SUSPECT VEHICLE: BLACK 1996 FORD EXPLORER MT LICENSE 54-0676B. DIRECTION OF TRAVEL: POSSIBLY IN SANDERS, MISSOULA, LAKE, FLATHEAD COUNTIES OR SHOSHONE, BONNER, KOOTENAI COUNTY IDAHO. ANY INFORMATION, CALL MINERAL COUNTY SHERIFF AT 406-822-3555 THE CHILD IS TYRAN VAN CAMPEN, WHITE MALE, 7 YEARS OLD. SUSPECT IS LANNETTA MELLSTEAD. ALIAS NAMES INCLUDE VAN CAMPEN, KARIS, ROSS, LANETTA. 43 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES. NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER INCAPACITATED THE CUSTODIAL FATHER AND TOOK 7 YEAR OLD SON. MOTHER ABUSES DRUGS AND IS CONSIDERED A DIRECT THREAT TO LIFE OF THIS CHILD.