GREAT FALLS- Alluvion Health is taking steps to reverse the opioid crisis in Great Falls after receiving a $237,000 grant.
The grant is provided by the Health Resource Service Administration (HRSA) and will be used to keep current substance abuse services open to the public.
The grant will also support Alluvion's clinic in Gateway with substance abuse and provide screening tools for disorders and mental health.
More importantly, it will help to close one of the biggest gaps healthcare faces around great falls.
“With the section of the community that we take care of, transportation has been over and over again something that's been a huge barrier for folks; so actually as a part of this expanded funding, we're going to provide transportation for people to get to their substance use disorder appointments,” explains Nell Ryan, a Family Nurse Practitioner.
Patients can only be transported to certain doctors who are trained to provide medication-assisted therapy.
Right now, there are only 3 within Alluvion Health, and each one can only see 30 patients.
However, with this new grant, they're planning on adding 3 more for a grand total of 6, doubling their patient capacity.