GREAT FALLS- If you live in rural parts of Montana, access to healthcare just got a little bit easier.
Instead of making the drive to a doctor's office, the doctor's office will be coming to you.
Or in this case…the dentist.
Alluvion Health in Great Falls just received a $300,000 grant from the Health Resource Service Administration.
The money will be put towards a mobile dental unit, giving people in rural areas around Great Falls access to comprehensive oral care, such as cleanings and routine dental work.
It's something Alluvion Health says needs to be done sooner rather than later.
“Alluvion Health really focuses on whole person care and dental healthcare is one piece of the puzzle to help an individual be healthy. We also believe in medical care and behavioral healthcare, but in many communities that dental healthcare component is missing,” explains Tanya Houston, the Director of Communications and Workforce Development.
The mobile dental unit will be 37 feet long and will have enough room to help 2 patients at a time.
Alluvion Health is still in the beginning stages of creating the unit and plans on getting it on the road as soon as possible.