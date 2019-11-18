GREAT FALLS- The Adopt an Airman program is making a comeback at Malmstrom Air Force base; and now, they're asking for your help this holiday season.
Many of the troops stationed here are away from friends and family, which can be even harder around the holidays.
The Adopt an Airman program is designed to give airmen an opportunity to celebrate the holidays with a local family so they won't be alone.
The program wasn't successful a few years ago, but now, the military is asking you to keep a few things in mind this time around to try and make it more successful.
“If you'd like to adopt an airman, we'd like you to think about adopting two because we'd like to go as buddies or as you know, partners to your house. It's just a great way for the community to kind of open up our arms and say welcome, and we want to invite you to our home,” explains Shane Etzwiler, President/CEO of Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
If you'd like to adopt an airman this holiday season, there will be a meeting on November 21st, starting at 5:30p.m over at Grizzly Bend on Malmstrom Air Force base.
You’ll also need to reach out to the Malmstrom Airman & Family Readiness Center at (406)- 731- 4900.