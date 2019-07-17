GREAT FALLS- According to a new study posted by the City of Great Falls on Facebook, the Electric City is the perfect place to build your new forever home.
The reason, according to the city's post, is because Great Falls doesn't have as much red tape and regulations for people to meet.
However, people within the Great Falls community commented on the post, saying they disagree with their findings.
Many also mentioned they felt the city has tough regulations across the board, while others agreed with the post, saying they felt Great Falls is the perfect city to build a forever home.
“In actuality, we started working with contractors outside of our city and we found out it was one of the easiest and most affordable places to build a home here,” explains Tracy Houck, a Great Falls City Commissioners.
Some even said Great Falls is a walk through the park as far as regulations, especially when compared to other cities.
“Nothing difficult. I've built in other places that it's a whole lot... Lot more work. I've done a lot of building in great falls so it's... It's a fairly easy town to get things done,” explains Jerry Bass, a Great Falls community member.
However, others say they had working with the city on projects even smaller than building a house.
“When we did some re-modeling, we had to jump through an awful lot of regulations,” explains Joan Price, a community member of Great Falls.
At the end of the day, there's an easy way to make sure you don't run into any trouble.
“Well I just smile a talk nice. Makes all the problems go away,” said Bass.