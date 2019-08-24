MISSOULA- Missoula P.D. received a call Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. from a neighbor describing a rotting smell near South 4th Street West and South Caitlin Street.
After arriving on the scene police identified the smell coming from a culvert as a dead body.
The body was nearly fully submerged under the water, making it hard to identify.
Search and Rescue as well as the Coroner identified the dead body as a male, and were able to pull the body out from the culvert around 12:00 p.m.
Police say that the Coroner is making this case a priority to find the cause of death.
This is an on-going investigation and we will make sure to release details as they come in.