Update 1:41 p.m. 1/3/2020 - The man who died from stabbing wounds was identified by Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Benjamin Mousso, 18, of Hamilton died after he was stabbed near Montana Jack's on South Avenue in Missoula on Wednesday night.
MISSOULA - An 18-year-old Ravalli County man is dead after he was stabbed in Missoula on Wednesday.
Missoula Police were called to the 2000 block of South Ave. West around 11:30 PM.
When they arrived, officers found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers immediately tried life-saving measures before the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A press release from Missoula Police on Thursday afternoon indicates all parties involved were located and interviewed. No arrests were made "due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense, as alleged in this case," reads the release.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and once it concludes, police will turn the case over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office.