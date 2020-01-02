MISSOULA - An 18-year-old Ravalli County man is dead after he was stabbed in Missoula on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of South Ave. West around 11:30 PM.
When they arrived, officers found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing as detectives try to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD Detective Guy Baker at (406) 396- 3217.