MISSOULA - An 18-year-old Ravalli County man is dead after he was stabbed in Missoula on Wednesday.
Missoula Police were called to the 2000 block of South Ave. West around 11:30 PM.
When they arrived, officers found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers immediately tried life-saving measures before the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A press release from Missoula Police on Thursday afternoon indicates all parties involved were located and interviewed. No arrests were made "due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense, as alleged in this case," reads the release.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and once it concludes, police will turn the case over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office.