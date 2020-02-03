Sunday afternoon police arrested Tevin Oney Lapier after he failed to pull over after being clocked going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone.
According to court documents, when police tried pulling Lapier over, he fed at a high rate of speed away from the officer. He drove onto the interstate heading west and drove into oncoming traffic which forced cars off the road.
Lapier later went into the Sun Prairie neighborhood after driving through a fence between the interstate and the Frontage Road west of Great Falls.
According to court documents Lapier has no driver's license and his privilege to drive has been suspended.
Lapier admitted to drinking Bud Light and ingesting meth and heroin before driving. He also admitted to stealing the car he was driving from Broadwater Hot Springs in Helena the night before. The plates on the car had been stolen too.
Court documents say he is on probation for felony forgery in Yellowstone County, DC.
Lapier is charged with criminal endangerment, 2 counts of theft, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle with improper registration, fleeing/eluding a peace officer, stop sign violation, driving without a valid driver's license, reckless driving, speeding, failure to wear a seat-belt, and driving while suspended/revoked.
The state has requested his bond be set at $27,500. They also requested an additional condition. Saying prior to release, Lapier should be equipped with, comply with, and begin active alcohol monitoring by the use of the SCRAM device, the Remote Alcohol Testing Device, Soberlink, or participate in the 24/7 program.