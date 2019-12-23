Over the weekend, police were called to the Cascade County Detention Center for a reported assault.
According to court documents, Sylvia HeavyRunner started choking another female inmate while they were in the victim's cell.
HeavyRunner started punching the victim and after the victim's nose started to bleed. Court documents quote the victim saying "blood was squirting all over my shirt and my arm from my nose."
While speaking with police, the victim stated "I felt scared for my life and I felt like I was going to die."
Police noticed her nose was swollen and her neck appeared to have marks and scratches on it.
One witness confirmed that she saw HeavyRunner punch the other inmate in her cell. Surveillance footage also confirmed that the two entered the cell and HeavyRunner exited a few minutes later.
The detention center medical staff say she possibly suffered a fractured nose and orbital fracture.
The state requested HeavyRunner's bond to be set at $20,000. She is currently being held on a different $20,000 bond for her role in the aggravated kidnapping and assault of another woman earlier this year.
Read the full court documents by clicking the link at the top of this article. Warning: court documents detail explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.