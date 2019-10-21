HELENA - Jamison Gray Devine is behind bars after being arrested for partner-family member assault and assault with a weapon.
Lewis and Clark County Police responded to the 200 block of East 6th Ave. in Helena on Oct. 20 after reports of a possible domestic disturbance.
A witness on scene said they heard screaming and someone being thrown to the floor.
After speaking with the victim, police learned that the victim and Devine were in an argument which turned physical after he grabbed her by the neck and held a knife to her throat.
She said she was scared of the Devine assaulting her so she grabbed a knife to defend herself. She said Devine hit her in the face causing her glasses to break.
According to the victim there is a history of domestic disturbances between her and Devine. She also told police that he controls most of her daily activities.