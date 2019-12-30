Bevin Chippewa, from Browning, was found dead in Idaho on Friday, and his death is being investigated as a murder.
On December 27, at about 9:31 pm, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho received a call for a welfare check at a residence northwest of Blackfoot, ID.
When officers arrived they could see a person sitting in a chair. They had to force open the door so they could check on the people in the house.
Officers found Chippewa, 45 years old, in a bedroom, and it appeared that he had been shot and killed.
Officers also found Jeffery Phelps, 50, dead in the living room in a chair, and said it appeared he committed suicide.
Detectives were called and it was determined that it was murder/suicide; however it is an ongoing investigation.
Family members have created a Facebook fundraiser in order to raise money to bring Bevin home to Montana for burial. They wrote:
"He was loved by many family and friends. The family had just buried his dad and are very very short funds. His family would love for him to come home, and we need your help to make it possible. Anything helps, we are extremely grateful."