Great Falls - A man accused of causing the death of someone and injuring another while driving in Glacier National Park back in June was charged in U.S. District Court today.
Leo James Hagan, 19, of East Glacier Park Village, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury charges.
Hagan faces a maximum eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release if convicted on the manslaughter count. Along with a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised released if convicted on the assault count.
Hagan was released pending further proceedings.
A trial was set for November 4, 2019.
The indictment says Hagan was driving recklessly on June 11, 2019, near Lower Two Medicine Lake in Glacier National Park.