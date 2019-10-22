Today Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials say the personal information of nearly 130,000 of their patients might have been compromised during a data breach earlier this year.
According to the Daily Inter Lake, the hospital said hackers baited employees into providing their credentials using fraudulent emails. Hackers were then able to gain access to some patients' names, addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, health insurance information and medical history.
The Daily Inter Lake says Kalispell Regional Medical Center is in the process of mailing notifications to everyone affected with details that include what information was taken and what steps to take next. They are offering all notified patients complimentary fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services.
The hospital says any of their patients who have questions should call their designated help line at 1-877-514-0850.